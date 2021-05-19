What else can be done to help businesses?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business owners across West Michigan, like the rest of us, are anxious to return to normalcy post COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce changes to restrictions in the coming days, but it’s still unclear what those guidelines will look like.

Rick Baker, the president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, spoke with News 8 on Zoom about helping local businesses move forward as they navigate what returning to normalcy will look like as state and local guidelines continue to relax.

He hopes the guidelines will include a specific date on when restrictions will be lifted and businesses can reopen.

“We’re ready. I think as a state we’re ready to get reopened,” he said.