West Michigan Works! makes changes, offers help

Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Works! wants to help people through the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who have lost or might lose their jobs because of state-implemented shutdowns.

The agency is also making some changes to keep its employees safe as well. There are new steps people need to take.

First, starting Wednesday you must call ahead and set up an appointment to get help. The organization says it will not turn you away if you don’t do this, but they will make you wait outside if the building is at capacity.

They’ve also canceled non-essential services like workshops, orientations, hiring events and other group activities. But they will be continuing with their hiring help services.

They will be doing re-employment services and eligibility assessment appointments. They will also be doing all required participation programs; these include food assistance and employment training.

If you need help, you should call to set up an appointment with the West Michigan Works! service center near you.

