West Michigan Works! hosting virtual hiring event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The COVID-19 crisis is affecting many people financially. Some are looking for jobs while others need employees.

West Michigan Works! has officially kicked off its virtual hiring event, hoping to help with some of those struggling to find employment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employers who need workers right now can register online until noon Friday.

Next week, people who need jobs can sign up for a 15-minute interview. Those will begin on April 21.

Officials say they see the biggest need right now in grocery stores, warehouses, and in the health care industry.

“It’s definitely a lot harder to connect, and we’re all really trying to adhere to that stay home, stay safe order. So providing a platform that allows job seekers and employers to connect virtually while still staying safe has been an avenue that we have heard employers would like,” said Amy Lebednick, the business solutions director for West Michigan Works!.

More information on West Michigan Works! can be found online.