List: West Michigan schools masks policies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, most are wondering whether they will have to wear masks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is leaving the decision up to each district — though it is strongly recommending masks as part of a “layered” mitigation strategy and they have been mandated on school buses.

Find your school district’s mask policy in the list below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each school’s policy is subject to change. This list is incomplete as not all policies were readily available. Send us updates by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

Allegan County

The Allegan County Health Department is requiring masks in schools from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Allegan Public Schools : K-6 masks required; 7-8 TBD; 9-12 optional | Details

: K-6 masks required; 7-8 TBD; 9-12 optional | Fennville Public Schools : K-6 masks required; 7-8 required in common area; 9-12 recommended | Details

: K-6 masks required; 7-8 required in common area; 9-12 recommended | Hamilton Community Schools : Masks optional, the Holland Sentinel reports | Policy draft

: Masks optional, the Holland Sentinel | Holland Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Hopkins Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Martin Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Otsego Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Plainwell Community Schools : K-6 masks required; 7-12 optional | Details

: K-6 masks required; 7-12 optional | Saugatuck Public Schools : Masks required, the Holland Sentinel reports | Details

Masks required, the Holland Sentinel reports | Wayland Union Schools: K-6 masks required; 7-8 required around K-6; 9-12 recommended | Details

Barry County

Delton Kellogg School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Hastings Area School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Thornapple Kellogg School District: Masks optional | Details

Branch County

Bronson Community Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Coldwater Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Quincy Community Schools: Masks optional | Details

Calhoun County

Athens Area Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Battle Creek Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Bellevue Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Harper Creek Community Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Homer Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Mar Lee School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Marshall Public Schools : As of Aug. 15: TBD | Details

: As of Aug. 15: TBD | Pennfield Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Tekonsha Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Union City Community Schools: Masks optional | Details

Ionia County

Belding Area School District : Masks optional

: Masks optional Ionia Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Lakewood Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Portland Public School District : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Saranac Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | St. Patrick Catholic School – Portland: Masks optional | Details

Kalamazoo County

The Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department is requiring masks in schools from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Climax-Scotts Community Schools : TBD | Details

: TBD | Comstock Public Schools : TBD | Details

: TBD | Catholic Schools of Greater Kalamazoo : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools : K-6 masks required; optional 7-12 optional | Details

: K-6 masks required; optional 7-12 optional | Gull Lake Community Schools : K-6 required; 7-8 TBD; 9-12 optional | Details

: K-6 required; 7-8 TBD; 9-12 optional | Kalamazoo Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Mattawan Consolidated School : K-6 required; 7-12 recommended | Details

: K-6 required; 7-12 recommended | Parchment School District : K-6 required, 7-12 TBD | Details

: K-6 required, 7-12 TBD | Portage Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Schoolcraft Community Schools : TBD | Board of education meeting scheduled for Aug. 23, 6 p.m.

: TBD | Board of education meeting scheduled for Vicksburg Community Schools: TBD | Details

Kent County

Byron Center Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Caledonia Community Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Catholic Central High School : Masks recommended

: Masks recommended Cedar Springs Public Schools School : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Comstock Park Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | East Grand Rapids Public School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Forest Hills Public Schools : Masks required for all K-6 students, all unvaccinated students | Details

: Masks required for all K-6 students, all unvaccinated students | Godwin Heights Public Schools : Masks required indoors. | Details

: Masks required indoors. | Grand Rapids Christian Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Grand Rapids Public Schools : Masks required indoors | Details

: Masks required indoors | Grandville Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Kelloggsville Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Kenowa Hills Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Kent City Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Kent Intermediate School District : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Kentwood Public Schools : Masks required indoors | Details

: Masks required indoors | Lowell Area Schools : Masks optional

: Masks optional Northview Public Schools : Masks recommended

: Masks recommended Rockford Public Schools : Masks optional

: Masks optional Sacred Heart Academy : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Sparta Area Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Thornapple Kellogg School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | West Catholic High School : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Wyoming Public Schools: Masks required indoors | Details

Muskegon County

Fruitport Community Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Holton Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Mona Shores Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Montague Area Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Muskegon Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | North Muskegon Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Oakridge Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Orchard View Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Ravenna Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Reeths-Puffer Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Whitehall Public Schools: Masks recommended | Details

Montcalm County

Greenville Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Tri County Area Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Vestaburg Community School: Masks optional | Details

Newaygo County

Grant Public School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Hesperia Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Newaygo Public School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | White Cloud Public Schools: Masks recommended | Details

Oceana County

Hart Public School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Pentwater Public School District : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Shelby Public Schools: Masks optional | Details

Ottawa County

Allendale Public Schools : Masks optional

: Masks optional Black River Public School : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Grand Haven Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Holland Christian Schools : Masks optional

: Masks optional Holland Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Hudsonville Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Jenison Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Saugatuck Public Schools : Masks required, the Holland Sentinel reports | Details

: Masks required, the Holland Sentinel reports | Spring Lake Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | West Ottawa Public Schools : TBD | Board of Education return to school policy meeting Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

: TBD | Board of Education return to school policy meeting Zeeland Public Schools: Masks recommended | Details

St. Joseph County

Burr Oak Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Centreville Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Colon Community Schools : Masks optional

: Masks optional Constantine Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Mendon Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Nottawa Community School : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Sturgis Public Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Three Rivers Community Schools : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | White Pigeon Community Schools: Masks recommended | Details

Van Buren County

Bangor Public Schools : Masks required indoors | Details

: Masks required indoors | Bloomingdale Public School District : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Gobles Public School District : Masks optional | Details

: Masks optional | Hartford Public Schools : Masks required | Details

: Masks required | Lawrence Public Schools : Masks recommended | Details

: Masks recommended | Mattawan Consolidated School: K-6 required; 7-12 recommended | Details

Colleges and universities