West MI nonprofits receive $150K from foundation amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As many West Michigan families struggle to feed to their kids during the COVID-19 shutdown, a group of nonprofits are stepping up to help after receiving a very large grant.

“Now more than ever we are seeing the disparities that have been revealed by COVID-19 and we also have record levels of unemployment,” said Afton DeVos, the COO of Kids’ Food Basket.

DeVos says making sure families have enough food is an issue that’s nothing new, but now relief is needed like never before.

“We know that equity work has always been an emergency and now more than ever we are needed,” said DeVos.

Kids’ Food Basket works to make sure kids have enough to eat in order to be successful. DeVos says right now there’s a 66 percent increase in food costs due to COVID-19, so that’s why she’s thankful the West Michigan nonprofit has received more than $12,000 from the DTE Energy Foundation.

“Gifts like the DTE Foundation’s gift toward our emergency response efforts are paramount always and forever at Kids Food Basket, but especially during this time,” said DeVos.

The DTE Energy Foundation donated $150,000 in food assistance grants to nonprofits in the area that all work to help families put food on the table during the pandemic.

DeVos says it’s efforts like these that will keep the community strong.

“They’ve just been a phenomenal partner and we’re so grateful,” said DeVos.

More information on Kids’ Food Basket can be found online.