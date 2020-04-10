Weekly cleaning aims to keep cops clear of coronavirus

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan company that once focused on fire and flood cleanup is transitioning to biohazard cleanup to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

SERVPRO has partnered with local, county and state police departments to sanitize their cruisers. The cleaners use a process called “fogging,” or sanitizing, and are doing it for about a dozen police departments in West Michigan.

“It helps keep the cruiser clean and safe no matter who comes in and out of it,” Paul Cooper, territory manager at SERVPRO, explained.

The process has become a weekly affair for many departments. A fully decked-out SERVPRO crew has been spraying and wiping its way through nearly 40 patrol cars at the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re all in full Tyvek gear with respirators, goggles, gloves,” Cooper said. “And that keeps them safe from anything that may be inside the vehicle before they kill it.”

SERVPRO cleans cruisers in Newaygo County. (April 9, 2020)

With 70 employees at the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, along with 300 inmates, no measure is too far.

“We’re out dealing with the public,” Newaygo County Undersheriff Chad Palmiter said. “Obviously, with the stay-at-home order the governor has placed, crime still goes on, things still go on. So, we’re still out enforcing the law.

“The worst-case scenario would be for it to get into a correctional facility,” he continued. “So we’re taking every precautionary possible to try and keep that spread to a minimal if we could.”

SERVPRO is expecting to start sanitizing Michigan State Police vehicles in the next week.

“If we all do our part, whether it’s social distancing, staying home, or being on the front lines and getting out and making sure we’re keeping essential businesses and especially our first-responders safe, then I’m very proud of that,” Cooper said.

