Walmart offers contact-free, pickup hour for those most at-risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Walmart locations in West Michigan will offer a contact-free, pickup hour for customers most at-risk for COVID-19.

Walmart said each day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select pickup stores will be reserved for most at-risk customers. Those include customers over 60 years old, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When customers shop online, they will see a new prompt that will allow those eligible at-risk customers to opt in to the contact-free, pickup service.

The pickup service allows customers to shop contact-free. Customers will only have to open up their truck and a Walmart worker load their groceries in.

According to Walmart’s pickup locator map, the following locations have this pickup option: Greenville, Kalamazoo, South Haven, Whitehall, Holland, Comstock Park, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Battle Creek, Grandville, Portage and Sturgis.

More information on how Walmart is working to protect customers and staff from COVID-19 can be found online.

