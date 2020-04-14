Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Walmart offers contact-free, pickup hour for those most at-risk

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Walmart AP 051419_1557834496566.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Walmart locations in West Michigan will offer a contact-free, pickup hour for customers most at-risk for COVID-19.

Walmart said each day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select pickup stores will be reserved for most at-risk customers. Those include customers over 60 years old, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When customers shop online, they will see a new prompt that will allow those eligible at-risk customers to opt in to the contact-free, pickup service.

The pickup service allows customers to shop contact-free. Customers will only have to open up their truck and a Walmart worker load their groceries in.

According to Walmart’s pickup locator map, the following locations have this pickup option: Greenville, Kalamazoo, South Haven, Whitehall, Holland, Comstock Park, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Battle Creek, Grandville, Portage and Sturgis.

More information on how Walmart is working to protect customers and staff from COVID-19 can be found online.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 