W. MI to get more than $8M in federal funds for virus response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cities and counties in West Michigan will receive more than $8.5 million in federal funds to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Friday, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters announced $8,596,660 in funding for West Michigan, which was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“Cities and counties are on the front lines of this battle. This funding will give local governments additional resources to respond to this unprecedented threat. Communities can use these funds to meet the unique and growing needs of their communities with things like assistance to businesses, job training for health care workers, shelter for homeless people, testing, equipment and supplies,” Stabenow said in a statement Friday.

More than $6.4 million will go to cities and counties through Community Development Block Grants which will fund efforts to stop and respond to the coronavirus. The remaining $1.6 million in Emergency Solutions Grants will go to reducing the spread of the virus among the homeless population, according to a news release from Stabenow and Peters’ offices.

Here are how the funds will be distributed by city or county:

Battle Creek: $729,344 in Community Development Block Grants

Benton Harbor: $250,905 in Community Development Block Grants

Grand Rapids: $2,219,476 in Community Development Block Grants and $1,120,648 in Emergency Solutions Grants

Holland: $191,446 in Community Development Block Grants

City of Kalamazoo: $958,737 in Community Development Block Grants

Kent County: $1,023,791 in Community Development Block Grants and $532,303 in Emergency Solutions Grants

City of Muskegon: $585,238 in Community Development Block Grants

Muskegon Heights: $260,496 in Community Development Block Grants

Niles: $170,057 in Community Development Block Grants

Norton Shores: $83,261 in Community Development Block Grants

Portage: $130,474 in Community Development Block Grants

Wyoming: $340,484 in Community Development Block Grants

The state will receive an additional $38 million to distribute to other communities across Michigan, according to the release.

According to the latest COVID-19 numbers released Thursday, there were a total of 10,791 confirmed cases and 417 deaths in Michigan.

