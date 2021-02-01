W. MI teachers share vaccination experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been over a month since the first coronavirus vaccinations were given in the U.S. Supply has yet to reach demand and there are still a lot people out there who are having trouble booking an appointment.

Those eligible include the elderly, medical workers and teachers.

Allendale Public Schools let staff know the Ottawa County Department of Public Health would be a good starting point but some of the staff had to cast a wider net.

“It’s really hard to be patient,” said Sarah Lema, an APS teacher. “I was having a hard time with that. So, I just kept exploring my options.”

“It’s been a really frustrating experience,” said Lindsay Filcik, another APS teacher. “I thought I might as well get my name as many places as possible because it seems like this is not as well set up as I wish it was. After that, got several emails from the health department about not having enough vaccines about prioritizing people over 65 before prioritizing teachers.”

“With the supply issues that they were having, it was looking like it would be better for us to kind of seek out our own options of getting the vaccine,” said Lema.

They both reached out to Spectrum and tried getting started through the Spectrum Health app.

It worked for one but the other found success through a phone call to the hospital’s COVID hotline — 855.755.0696.

“And then she also said, ‘I can just schedule you right now,’ and so she was able to do that for me,” said Lema.

Both have their first shot now, through Spectrum — one of them getting it at the new vaccine center at DeVos Place.

Not everyone is going to find the same level success that they did.

“I have plenty of teacher friends who are still waiting, have signed up through Spectrum and haven’t heard yet when they’re getting theirs,” said Filcik.

Vaccine quantities throughout the country are behind and only time will help steady the supply.

“I think it was just it was the right timing and I was able to get into a clinic in Grand Rapids,” Lema said.

“I wish I could give advice to other people who really want this vaccine,” said Filcik. “But I have no idea. It was just luck, I guess.”

The Kent County Health Department does not advocate putting your name on multiple lists, fearing it could slow the process.

There is no firm time frame on when the vaccine will be readily available.