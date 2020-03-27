W MI teacher spreads smiles during quarantine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several educators are going above and beyond during the shutdown to make sure their students are still learning and connected,

But at least one teacher is also just spreading smiles.

Ian Grell, an 8th-grade teacher at The Potter’s House school in Grand Rapids, sings tunes like his own version of Disney’s “Into the Unknown,” the new hit song from Frozen 2.

Some of his lyrics include this bit: “everyone I’ve ever loved emoji’s me on Vine but when my parents focus me, I grunt and spit and whine. I’ve had enough of quarantine, I yearn for something new. I’m afraid of choosing to follow Grell into Google Classroom, Google Classroom, Google Classroom.”

You can hear his version of the song online.