W. MI health care coalition delivers beds, supplies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Region 6 Healthcare Coalition says it delivered 100 beds and supplies to Grand Valley State University’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Science.

The supplies were purchased using a grant throughout the years to prepare for a health emergency like COVID-19.

The Region 6 Coalition consists of health care providers, facilities, emergency medical services and other medical authorities throughout West Michigan. It is a part of the Hospital Preparedness Program, which is through MDHHS.

“This is setting up a hospital in a gymnasium or a building of some sort. We provide the supplies to the hospitals, in order for them to run their alternate care site. We will be setting up additional alternate care sites at Mercy Health Muskegon and Mercy Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids who also requested supplies.” said Dr. Jerry Evans with the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition.

