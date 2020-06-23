W. MI Fourth of July events: What’s on and gone for 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While COVID-19 has canceled many Fourth of July events this year, several communities are getting creative to pull off scaled-back festivities.

East Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood have announced modified parades to uphold social distancing standards. Caledonia Township is looking into a similar procession.

Dorr Township’s four-day festival is carrying on as scheduled, with the reminder to visitors to follow health guidelines aimed at preventing coronavirus.

Fireworks will also light up the sky over some communities. Find out the plans near you below.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Canceled: Allegan July 3 Jubilee | Details

Allegan July 3 Jubilee | Happening: Dorr Township Festival July 2- July 5; parade July 4 at 10:30 a.m.; fireworks at dusk | Details

Dorr Township Festival July 2- July 5; parade July 4 at 10:30 a.m.; fireworks at dusk | Mostly canceled: Saugatuck-Douglas all Fourth of July and Venetian Festival events, except for the Venetian Festival Dinghy Poker Run | Details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Canceled: Baroda Township July 3 fireworks display | Details

Baroda Township July 3 fireworks display | Canceled: St. Joseph fireworks; Happening: St. Joseph Municipal Band virtual concert | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Pending: July 3 fireworks over Coldwater Lake in Coldwater | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Canceled: Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival | Details

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival | Canceled: Marshall Fourth of July celebration

IONIA COUNTY

Canceled: Ionia July 2 fireworks | Details

Ionia July 2 fireworks | Happening: Portland July 3 fireworks at Bogue Flats Recreational Area | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Delayed: Kalamazoo Growlers fireworks display on July 24 (tickets required) | Details

Kalamazoo Growlers fireworks display on July 24 (tickets required) | Happening: Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 and July 5 (tickets required) | Details

Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 and July 5 (tickets required) | Canceled: Schoolcraft Fourth of July parade and fireworks

KENT COUNTY

Canceled: Ada Township Fourth of July events | Details

Ada Township Fourth of July events | Pending: Caledonia Township Fourth of July parade and fireworks | 11 a.m. parade from school stadium parking to Chemical Bank; route extended to allow social distancing. Fireworks near Cal-Plex at dusk. Township vote Thursday on plans.

Caledonia Township Fourth of July parade and fireworks | 11 a.m. parade from school stadium parking to Chemical Bank; route extended to allow social distancing. Fireworks near Cal-Plex at dusk. Township vote Thursday on plans. Canceled: Cascade Township Fourth of July festivities | Details

Cascade Township Fourth of July festivities | Partially canceled: East Grand Rapids’ Fourth of July celebration canceled; social distanced parade 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | Details | Parade route map

East Grand Rapids’ Fourth of July celebration canceled; social distanced parade 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | | Canceled: Grand Rapids festivities and fireworks | Details

| Happening: Grand Rapids’ Hollyhock Lane parade at 8 a.m. | scaled back; social distancing and masks required. | Details

Grand Rapids’ Hollyhock Lane parade at 8 a.m. | scaled back; social distancing and masks required. | Canceled: Grandville Fourth of July celebration | Details

Grandville Fourth of July celebration | Partially Canceled: Kentwood Fourth of July celebration canceled; city vehicle parade at 9 a.m.| Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Canceled: Lakewood Club fireworks | Details

Lakewood Club fireworks | Canceled: Montague/Whitehall (White Lake area) Fourth of July parade and fireworks | Details

Montague/Whitehall (White Lake area) Fourth of July parade and fireworks | Canceled: Muskegon Rockstock, including fireworks display | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Canceled: Hesperia Family Fun Fest and fireworks display | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Canceled: Hart July 2 fireworks display | Details

Hart July 2 fireworks display | Canceled: Hesperia Family Fun Fest and fireworks display | Details

Hesperia Family Fun Fest and fireworks display | Canceled: Pentwater July 3 fireworks display | Details

Pentwater July 3 fireworks display | Happening: Silver Lake Sand Dunes July 4 fireworks display | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Partially Canceled: Allendale Township Fourth of July activities and parade canceled; Food vendors at park and Fourth of July fireworks still planned. | Details

Allendale Township Fourth of July activities and parade canceled; Food vendors at park and Fourth of July fireworks still planned. | Canceled: Grand Haven Fourth of July fireworks

Grand Haven Fourth of July fireworks Canceled: Holland Celebration Freedom festivities and fireworks | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

OUTSIDE WEST MICHIGAN

MANISTEE COUNTY

Canceled: Manistee National Forest Festival | Details

MASON COUNTY

Canceled: Hamlin Lake July 3 fireworks | Details

Hamlin Lake July 3 fireworks | Canceled: Ludington’s Freedom Festival, children’s and pet parades | Details

Don’t see your Fourth of July event on the list? Send details including a link to the event page to ReportIt@woodtv.com for our consideration.

We’d also love to see your photos and videos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com, along with your name and when and where the images were taken.