W. MI farmers markets open with COVID-19 procedures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Farmers markets are opening across West Michigan but making significant modifications amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some markets are only doing pickup orders at this time while others are limiting the number of customers that can be there at once to promote social distancing.

Below are brief descriptions of the precautions being taken by farmers markets in West Michigan:

GRAND HAVEN

Grand Haven Farmers Market:

Address: 301 N Harbor Drive, Grand Haven

When is it open? It will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in May. It will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 3 to Oct. 31.

COVID-19 Procedures: Customers will need to wear masks, maintain social distancing, not sample or touch products, and should not linger.

More information: facebook.com/GrandHavenFarmersMarket/

GRAND RAPIDS

FULTON STREET FARMERS MARKET:

Address: 1145 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids

When is it open? 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday

COVID-19 Procedures: The market can only accommodate 66 customers at a time. Customers line up at the Fulton Street entrance and exit near Fountain Street. Those with disabilities can use an accessible entrance on the east side. The market recommends one shopper per family.

More information: fultonstreetmarket.org

HOLLAND

Holland Farmers Market:

Address: 150 West 8th St, Holland

When is it open? It’s expected to reopen May 13

COVID-19 Procedures: The market is slated to open May 13. But the market has compiled a list on how to buy directly from vendors until the market reopens, which you can find here.

More information: hollandfarmersmarket.com

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo Farmers Market

Address: 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo

When is it open? The market will available for picking up orders only from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in May. The tentative opening day from the market is June 6.

COVID-19 Procedures: In May, people must directly order from vendors through the phone or online. You can’t directly shop from vendors at the market. The drive-thru entrance will be at the north lot. Cars will move in one direction. Vendors will be set up around the outside of the pavilion. Organizers ask customers to enter from Lake Street to Bank Street heading south.

More information: pfcmarkets.com

MUSKEGON

MUSKEGON FARMERS MARKET

Address: 242 West Western Ave., Muskegon

When is it open? The outdoor market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from May 2 through Nov. 30.

COVID-19 Procedures: Aisle-ways will be divided into one-way traffic. There will be limited access points. Volunteers will monitor each end of the aisles to count the number of people allowed at a time. Food trucks must have meals completely packaged to-go and will not be providing utensils. Vendors must wear masks and gloves and shoppers are highly encouraged to wear masks.

More information: muskegonfarmersmarket.com

ROCKFORD

Rockford Farmers Market

Address: 27 S Squires St. Square, Rockford

When is it open? 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday from May 2 to Oct. 31.

COVID-19 Procedures: Only 50 shoppers will be allowed at a time. Customers will be asked to stay at least 6 feet away from each other, wear a mask if they can and utilize the Xs on the ground when waiting in line. The market is also limiting the number of vendors.

More information: facebook.com/Rockford-MI-Farmers-Market-106213964406655/

SPRING LAKE

Spring Lake Farm & Garden Market

Address: 225 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake

When is it open? It will be open on 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from June 4 to Oct. 8.

COVID-19 Procedures: The market is slated to open June 4 in the parking lot of Harvest Bible Church. Organizers will follow the latest CDC guidance to ensure safety.

More information: www.facebook.com/SLFarmGardenMarket/