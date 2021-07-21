W. MI doctor weighs in on delta variant, going back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The delta variant can be especially concerning for people with young children who can’t be vaccinated yet.

Dr. Andrew Jameson with Mercy Health says his biggest recommendation is for kids to mask up, despite their vaccination status. He says as experts learn more about the delta variant, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Jameson says one of the biggest misconceptions is that many people think if they got the virus before that they’re less likely to be infected with a variant, and that’s simply untrue.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are 71 confirmed cases of the delta variant in the state. In West Michigan, there have been seven cases confirmed in St. Joseph County, 2 cases in Berrien and one case each in Barry, Cass, Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.

Even though he says West Michigan isn’t in too bad of shape right now, it would be even better if more people got the vaccine to begin with.

“If everyone had gotten vaccinated that could have, we wouldn’t be talking about this at all,” said Jameson. “It wouldn’t be here because there wouldn’t be anybody getting hospitalized or anybody getting sick because the vaccine protects against that. Unfortunately, we’re talking about this because we have such a big proportion of the population that doesn’t believe in vaccination, and it’s hard because people are dying that don’t need to be.”

Jameson also says that Michigan is in better shape than most of the country, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t continue being vigilant.