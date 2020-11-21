W. MI child’s death linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan child has died from complications thought to be directly related to coronavirus.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital confirms to News 8 that the child died after being diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory syndrome that affects children, typically after they’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been seeing cases of MIS-C at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. It’s a byproduct of coronavirus that we’re not totally sure of the whole connection,” said Dr. Daniel McGee, pediatric hospitalist.

The hospital says it couldn’t give specifics about the child’s age or when the child died.

However, officials say several children have been admitted to the hospital with MIS-C over the last few months.

“We’ve had at least a few patients hospitalized because of it. In the last week, there were at least two,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of MIS-C can include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

The CDC says emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away, new confusion, severe abdominal pain and bluish lips or face.

Most children who become sick with MIS-C will need to go to the hospital.

CDC notes it’s still learning about MIS-C and it doesn’t know why some children have gotten sick with it while others have not.