W. MI bars prepare for smaller Super Bowl crowds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sports bars and restaurants are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday’s big game by preparing for a small crowd and planning to enforce the strict 10 p.m. curfew.

“The challenge for us is going to be communicating with our guests as they arrive,” said Chris Cutting, general manager of Peppino’s Downtown. “We want to give them a great experience when they get there by clarifying that when they arrive.”

Under the new state order, food and drink industry businesses must operate at 25% capacity.

Peppino’s Downtown and Eastown Sports Bar told News 8 they’ve already started taking reservations for game day, but still have plenty of spots available. However, they still encourage people to call ahead as seats will fill up fast.

“We’ll see a crowd, but it won’t be as big as compared to last year,” Sanjay Chhabra, manager of Eastown Sports Bar said.

The 10 p.m. curfew may be the most challenging restriction to enforce as patrons will have to be out of the building at that time, even if the game isn’t over.

“We are really hoping that maybe halftime will be a little shorter,” Cutting said. “It’d be really good it the game would be off by 10 (p.m.), but (either way) we’re going to be following the state’s mandate.”

For those looking to stay in to watch the Super Bowl, many restaurants are ramping up their takeout services for game day.

Peppino’s will be offering game day specials to serve the community the game day experience — whether you’re at the bar or on your couch.