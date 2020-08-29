Volunteers needed for memorial of Detroiters who died from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is seeking about 400 volunteers to sign up and assist with a memorial honoring residents who have died from COVID-19.

A memorial drive at Belle Isle State Park is scheduled for Monday. Mayor Mike Duggan declared the day as Detroit Memorial Day to remember residents who didn’t have the funerals that they deserved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will drive in 15 processions past nearly 900 enlarged photos of their loved ones. Hearses will lead the processions. More than 1,500 Detroit residents have died due to complications from the virus.

The public can visit Belle Isle to see the photos Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Detroiters care deeply for one another, and we felt it was important and necessary to provide an opportunity for members of this community to collectively celebrate the lives of those we’ve lost to this terrible virus,” Duggan said. “This is how we begin the healing process.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

Reopening Michigan: The latest | Full coverage on woodtv.com

List: Canceled summer events | State restriction map

Michigan COVID-19 information | CDC updates

Free learning resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources