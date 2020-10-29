Visitor restrictions at Spectrum hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health will be reducing the number of people who can visit its hospitals as the state sees an increase in coronavirus cases.

Starting Thursday, adult patients will be allowed one adult family member or guest per patient. They must be the same person for the entire stay at the hospital. All visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask.

Spectrum Health noted the following exceptions:

“Labor and delivery obstetrics patients are allowed two adult visitors. These must be the same two people for the patient’s entire hospital stay.

“Patients with COVID-19 are not allowed in-person visitors, however the care team will work with patients and families to coordinate virtual visits.

“Emergency department patients are limited to one adult guest per patient.

“Adult radiology and laboratory patients at the hospital or outpatient care sites are not allowed guests except for those patients who need assistance with activities of daily living or have cognitive impairments. These individuals will be allowed one adult guest.

“Adult patients at Spectrum Health physician offices and surgery centers are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient.

“Pediatric patients under the age of 21 are allowed two adult family members (parent or guardian or their designee only) per patient stay.

“For pediatric outpatient services, physician offices and surgery, pediatric patients are allowed two family members or guests per patient visit.

“Pediatric radiology patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.

“Pediatric hematology and oncology clinic and infusion center patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.”

The news restrictions will be implemented at the following locations:

Butterworth Hospital

Blodgett Hospital

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Big Rapids Hospital

Gerber Memorial

Kelsey Hospital

Pennock

Reed City Hospital

United Hospital

Zeeland Community Hospital

Ludington Hospital

More COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. The number of people hospitalized statewide has jumped in the last month to nearly 1,500 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients. Spectrum Health says it now has 157 inpatients with the virus, the highest number it has seen yet.

More information on the new visitor restrictions can be found online.