Virus outbreak causes issues for W. MI startup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new West Michigan company looking to help parents drive their kids to school and other activities is now facing troubles due to coronavirus concerns.

The business is called Trusted Rides. It’s like Uber and Lyft, but for your kids. It will let you book a driver for your children to help you out in day-to-day life.

It’s a mobile app and created by working parents. Drivers employed by the company must go through an extensive security screening and parents are able to see both the driver and the car before sending their kid with them.

This is the first company of its kind in Michigan.

The founders say they know the struggle when it comes to getting your kids from place to place, so that’s why they wanted to start it. Now with COVID-19 concerns, they say it’s pushing them back a little bit.

“Right now, yes, it’s affecting business in the short term,” said Michelle Exoo, the COO of Trusted Rides. “We’re hoping and obviously praying that this is something that will go fairly quickly and that not as many people are affected. You know, in a few weeks to a month we’ll be able to get back to business as normal.”

The company’s goal is to launch the Trusted Rides app by the end of this month, so it is ready to go once the coronavirus outbreak slows down. News 8 will keep you updated on the progress.