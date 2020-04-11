Virtual support groups help those dealing with grief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people across the country have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and are having trouble grieving.

News 8 reached out to an expert to discuss ways that can help people during this tough time.

With the increased sense of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say they know grieving the loss of a loved one can be difficult.

Officials with Hospice of Michigan say one of the best ways to process grief is to talk about how you’re feeling. This can be with a friend, coworker, counselor or family member.

They say it’s also important to take care of yourself during this pandemic, both mentally and physically.

“Not only are people grieving the losses that they’ve had, but now it’s magnified because of all of the loss and grief and everything that is going on. But in the midst of it all, there is hope. So, we try to offer some type of hope and support during this time to help everybody through it,” said Karen Monts, director of grief support services at Hospice of Michigan.

Hospice of Michigan is offering virtual grief support groups for people who have lost a loved one. More information can be found online.