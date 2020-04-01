Virtual choir sings to hospital patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The music therapy team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital facilitated a virtual choir to help connect people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music therapist Bridget Sova asked people to send in clips of them singing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers for the patients who are at Spectrum Health and the children’s hospital.

The hospital says the video submissions came from across the country.

“Music really does have healing powers, and we all could benefit from a smile right about now,” Sova said a news release. “My hope was that the virtual choir would lift spirits for patients inside the hospital and create a sense of community for friends and family who aren’t able to visit right now.”

The video can be seen online.