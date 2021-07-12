Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Michigan Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Kamala Harris will stop in Michigan Monday in what’s expected to be a push to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19.

Harris is scheduled to appear at a vaccine mobilization event Monday afternoon at the TCF Center in Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to join her after attending a small business summit in the Motor City.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, both of Detroit, are expected to join Whitmer and Harris for the vaccination event.

Harris’ visit comes the same day Michigan will draw the first winner of its $1 million coronavirus vaccine lottery. The winner of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will be notified immediately, but the state doesn’t expect to release that person’s name for at least a few days until all the necessary paperwork is signed.

State officials plan to hold a news conference Wednesday to introduce the winners from last week’s first round of $50,000 daily drawings.

According to the state, as of July 9, roughly 1.4 million people had entered the sweepstakes, which was launched to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated. However, the state’s overall vaccination rate had increased less than one percent since the sweepstakes began about two weeks ago.