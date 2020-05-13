Vet warns of potential post-pandemic pet problems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While your pet isn’t likely to catch the coronavirus, it doesn’t mean the pandemic isn’t impacting your furry friend.

Veterinarians are concerned that pets could suffer the most when their owners return to work.

Lisa Meyer is a veterinarian who owns Georgetown Animal Hospital near Hudsonville.

“They’re going to get very attached,” Meyer said of household pets whose owners have been spending more time at home. “We are looking for social interaction and since we can’t leave the house, obviously, we’re giving a lot of attention to the adult dogs. They’re getting more walks. They’re getting more one-on-one time.”

Meyer said animals might suffer from separation anxiety when owners return to the workplace.

“If they haven’t been in their crates as much or if they haven’t been alone as much, that anxiety will start to build,” Meyer said. “They can be destructive in the crate, destructive in the house, drooling, peeing, pooping in their environment just from pure stress. So, we want to try to avoid that situation.”

Pet owners should maintain a routine for their animals as much as possible, Meyer said. She also said owners should give their pets some time alone regularly.

Some have reported strange behavior in their pets since the stay-at-home orders went into place. Meyer said it’s possible the odd behavior has been there all along.

“We’re probably seeing a lot more that we wouldn’t be catching when we’re at work,” Meyer said.

Meyer said anxiety in pets can be treated with medication, so owners believing their pets need help should contact their veterinarian.