Van Buren County courts stream hearings online during pandemic

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the governor’s order to stay at home whenever possible, Van Buren County courts are streaming hearings online and letting people participate remotely.

According to Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley, the court has been preparing to expand its existing video conferencing service for months. The COVID-19 pandemic moved up the timetable.

“It’s not something we just pulled together in the last few weeks,” Brickley said.

The system integrates with the popular Zoom video conferencing service. Brickley said the technology has been very useful in keeping most cases moving forward.

“We’re conducting all essential hearings and we’re conducting all nonessential hearings that we can do remotely. The exception to that is we are not doing jury trials because of social distancing,” Brickley said.

While some question the legality of using remote systems, most counties have been conducting video arraignments from jails for years and Brickley said courts have the legal right to expand the use for other hearings.

“We’re governed still and guided by the court rule by the Supreme Court, as well as the Supreme Court’s orders as they’ve been coming out through this crisis, and very timely I should mention, which are helping us,” Brickley said.

Trial Court Administrator Frank Hardester said the technology has a variety of uses.

“We’re trying to think outside the box,” Hardester said.

Court employees can watch the hearings from home and are even printing orders to the courthouse for judges to sign.

“There’s a number of things that are happening obviously behind the scenes to help those cases move along, whether it’s our probation officers that are meeting with their respective clients remotely or if it’s our treatment court caseworkers that are meeting with their participants and having group meetings,” Hardester said.

With the courthouse temporarily closed to the public, Van Buren County is streaming hearings on YouTube.

“In the past, we may have had one defendant or witness appear by video. Now it’s an expansion,” Hardester said. “We may only have one person in our courtroom recording the proceeding.”

Zoom is being provided at no cost to the courts. There was a $3,500 expense to integrate streaming with the courtroom recording system, but it saves on overall expenses by reducing prisoner transport costs.

