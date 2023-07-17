GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A study led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found that white-tailed deer may be the cause of a coronavirus mutation that has since been found in humans.

The findings, published last week in Nature, shows evidence that deer can act as a “reservoir species” — one where a virus can survive and mutate and eventually move on to another species.

Researchers say it is important to note that virus spread caused by wild animals is extremely rare but does play a role in how viruses adapt.

“Deer regularly interact with humans and are commonly found in human environments — near our homes, pets, wastewater and trash,” study co-author Dr. Xiu-Feng Wan said in a statement. “The potential for SARS-CoV-2 or any zoonotic disease to persist and evolve in wildlife populations can pose unique public health risks.”

Researchers from Ohio State University, the University of Missouri, APHIS and state and tribal wildlife agencies conducted surveillance on free-ranging white-tailed deer between November 2021 and April 2022. They collected more than 9,000 respiratory samples from 27 different states. Analysis of the virus strains found that humans transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to deer 106 times. In three instances, it appears that virus mutated and was transmitted back to humans.

APHIS is working on several different studies to understand how SARS-CoV-2 behaves in different animals and how those viruses spread. Minimal risk aside, Centers for Disease Control researcher Ria Ghai says it is still important to gain greater understanding of the methods that could be used in future pandemics.

“This research is helping us understand how a disease that can affect both people and animals is spreading and evolving in the real world. (It is) better equipping us to deal with future infectious disease outbreaks,” Ghai said.

A second phase of surveillance is underway. The full data and analysis from the first batch of surveillance is available on the USDA’s website.