US Rep. Walberg contracts COVID-19

(WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the test result in a Monday statement, adding that his symptoms are mild and he is in good spirits.

While he said it has been a week since he attended a public event, he added that he is working out to anyone he had close contact with before that.

The 69-year-old congressman said he is working from home while he recovers.

“Throughout this pandemic, the work of our health care professionals and frontline workers has been nothing short of heroic, and I continue to be grateful for their dedication,” his statement reads in part. “As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus.”

Walberg, a Republican, is from Tipton and represents Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, which covers Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, and Monroe counties. He defeated a Democratic challenger earlier this month to earn a seventh term in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, previously contracted COVID-19 in October. He said at the time he felt fine.