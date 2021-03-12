University of Michigan announces fall in-person classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will be in-person this fall after over a year of remote learning.

The university said Friday that classes will return to in-person, nearly 80% of residents halls will be open and it’ll allow fans back into athletic events.

The announcement came the same day the state of Michigan announced all residents 16 and up will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on April 5.

University President Mark Schlissel said during a Zoom briefing that the university was following through on goals to get students into classrooms and residence halls.