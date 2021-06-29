UAW-represented auto workers won’t need masks if vaccinated

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Unionized auto workers in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will no longer have to wear face masks at work.

A virus task force with representatives from Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) and the United Auto Workers union made the decision Monday. It’s effective July 12.

About 150,000 factory workers from all three companies have been wearing masks, keeping safe distances, cleaning equipment and taking other precautions since factories reopened in May of last year.

Other precautions will remain in place.

