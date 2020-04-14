U.S. senators address COVID-19 in town hall on WOTV, woodtv.com

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual town hall bringing COVID-19 questions to U.S. lawmakers will air this Thursday on WOTV4 and woodtv.com.

The town hall will feature Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, who will answer COVID-19-related questions about virus testing, unemployment, health care and small businesses.

Several Detroit television stations are partnering to produce the town hall. Devin Scillian, Carolyn Clifford and Huel Perkins, who are anchors at WDIV-TV, WXYZ-TV and WJBK-TV respectively, will moderate.

Clickondetroit.com, the website of Detroit’s NBC station, has a form where you can submit your questions. Find that form here.

The one-hour broadcast, which airs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., will air on WOTV4 in West Michigan. It will also be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

In late March, a virtual town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was held at WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. To watch a replay of it, click here.

