U of M study explains how COVID-19 can cause long-term breathing issues

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study published by researchers at the University of Michigan may have figured out how COVID-19 causes long-term breathing issues in certain people.

The findings, published in “The American Journal of Pathology,” found that some people who experienced a severe infection had a breakdown in a specific cell cycle in their lungs, leaving them scarred and preventing the lungs from healing.

“The stem cells that are trying to repair the lungs don’t complete that repair process. They get hung up at a specific stage,” Dr. Rachel Zemans told News 8.

Zemans, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, has been researching the respiratory system’s healing process for more than 15 years. This study focused on people who had severe COVID-19 infections who were admitted to intensive care units and, in most cases, put on ventilators.

“Of those severe COVID patients, we sort of group them into three categories,” Zemans said. “Some patients die, and as you know almost a million Americans have died of COVID. Some patients get better, and when they get better, they have pretty normal lungs, normal lung structure and function and they go home. And then there’s a third category where people survive but they have scarring, and that can result in lifelong respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath.”

She says the scarring seen in COVID-19 patients is similar to bad cases of pneumonia, which can leave the body with chronic fibrotic lung disease. Those scars damage one particular part of the lungs: the epithelium.

The epithelium is the part of the lung that serves as a filter, protecting the lungs from pathogens and other foreign objects. The epithelium is made of two types of cells — one that covers most of the surface and one that works alongside the other to inflate the lungs and remove fluid.

Studies in mice have shown that when the lung is dealing with an infection and those surface cells get damaged, the second type of cells transition into the other to help the lungs heal. But in rare occasions, those cells get stuck in that transition, the lungs don’t heal and eventually scar.

As of now, health experts don’t know how to regenerate those cells or push them through that transition to restart the healing process.

“If we can understand how to get those cells over the hump and push them toward completing this normal repair process, we could hopefully help the patients that were going to die survive, and then the survivors that get the scarring, prevent the scarring,” Zemans said.