Two more MSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As planned, Michigan State University’s athletic department conducted its second round of coronavirus testing on Monday and revealed Thursday that two more of its student-athletes have tested positive for the virus.

The two who tested positive will be isolated for 10 to 14 days.

MSU tested 114 people Monday. That does not include the individual who tested positive on June 15 or the three quarantined roommates of that person, nor does it include student-athletes who arrived on campus the week of June 8 to begin rehab and had an initial test at that time.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.