Tulip Time needs $1M to continue operations

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time, the organization responsible for planning the famous festival in Holland, needs $1 million to continue with operations, according to the Holland Sentinel.

This year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization told the newspaper it had already spent $770,000 in preparation in the months leading to the festival that could not be recouped. In addition, $400,000 in ticket refunds were requested due to the cancelation.

According to the report, organizers have been applying for grants and loans. Tulip Time has also launched a GoFundMe page that has raised a little more than $16,000 and received $10,000 in other donations.

While Tulip Time needs to raise $1 million by next year, organizers told the newspaper they need about $575,000 by August to cover its expenses for the next few months.