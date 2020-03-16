Tulip Time canceled over coronavirus concerns

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Tulip Time Festival has been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.

Tulip Time cited a volunteer base primarily made up of those most vulnerable to contracting serious cases of COVID-19 — older people — and said about 45% of its guests are part of that vulnerable group, too. The organization also noted there are two retirement homes in downtown Holland, where the festival is held.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share this news. Our team has spent the last 11 months planning our 91st celebration and we are heartbroken not to see our work come into fruition,” festival Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said in a Monday statement.

Tulip Time says it attracts some 500,000 visitors annually, bringing in $48 million to the region.

This year’s event was scheduled to be held May 2 through May 10.

Holland’s famous tulips should reach peak bloom between April 22 and April 29. If you go see them, you’ll find more hand-washing stations in the downtown area.

