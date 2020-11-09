MSU’s Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University Athletics announced that men’s head basketball coach Tom Izzo tested positive for COVID-19.

The athletics department says Izzo tested positive during daily coronavirus testing Monday morning.

In a statement, Izzo said he’s had minor symptoms and remains in good health. No one else in MSU’s basketball program has tested positive since Big Ten started daily antigen testing on Oct. 26.

Assistant head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practice while Izzo is in isolation.

“Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I’ll have plenty of time to watch film. I’ll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible,” Izzo said in a statement.

Update from Michigan State Men's Basketball – https://t.co/Vf7eA8PXwC pic.twitter.com/JzEoQsdh0L — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2020

Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Big Ten’s guidelines, Izzo can return after a 10-day isolation period, which would be Nov. 17 at the earliest. MSU says the onset of his symptoms began Saturday.