Tips to combat boredom during stay-at-home order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A health coach at Priority Health is sharing nutrition tips and ways she is keeping her own family active while everyone is spending a lot more time at home.

“It’s so different and it’s so new to everyone, it is going to be stressful and it is unknown,” Michelle Faber told news 8. “You really have to find the best routine for your family.”

Faber and her husband are balancing working from home while caring for their two young children.

She says they get outside as much as they can so the kids don’t feel cooped up, and set up their own NFL combine-like drills in the family room to get the kids moving.

“We have done indoor scavenger hunts, too, that parents can set up for the kids and they can set up around to find while the parents get some things done,” Faber explained. “Even having them help with chores too, to make it fun.”

There are also ways to be mindful of filling boredom with eating.

“I have had some clients, people I work with at Priority Health, members who have put signs on their fridge. Just mindful reminders like, are you hungry right now? Are you bored? Are you stressed? Which emotion are you feeling?” Faber recommended. “If you are bored, maybe talk a walk outside. If you’re stressed again, what’s going to calm you? What’s going to center you? If it’s reading or a puzzle or coloring, kind of ask yourself what’s triggering your emotions right now and what can you do about that, rather than just mindlessly walking to the fridge and back — which is very easy to do right now.”

Faber shared the following links that she has found helpful recently:

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: