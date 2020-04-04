Closings & Delays
The Rapid suspends DASH service starting Monday

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Rapid DASH bus . (April 1, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid transit service is making several changes starting Monday, including suspending all DASH service until further notice.  

Officials say they will be increasing the frequency of certain routes. The Rapid says the changes are an effort to minimize crowding, maximize social distancing and meet ridership demands.

Some routes will operate 30-minute service every weekday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. until further notice. Those routes include: 

  • Route 1 (Division)
  • Route 2 (Kalamazoo)
  • Route 4 (Eastern)
  • Route 9 (Alpine)
  • Route 28 (28th Street)

Other routes will continue to operate hourly services all week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Those routes include: 

  • Route 6 (Eastown/Woodland)
  • Route 7 (West Leonard)
  • Route 8 (Grandville/Rivertown Crossing)
  • Route 10 (Clyde Park)
  • Route 11 (Plainfield)
  • Route 13 (Michigan Fuller – North)
  • Route 15 (East Leonard)
  • Route 16 (Wyoming Metro Health Village)

Officials say the Silver Line will continue with 30-minute service all week. Route 50, which is the Grand Valley State University campus connector, will operate on 50-minute service all week. Route 85, GVSU campus circulator, will operate 25-minute service seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

