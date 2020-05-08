The Rapid receives $28.4 million relief grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $28.4 million grant was awarded to the Interurban Transit Partnership, which operates The Rapid, the Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday.

The money, provided through the federal CARES Act, will be used to help with operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs, along with covering other expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

In addition to the funding, the FTA issued a safety advisory to ensure policies are put in place regarding face masks, personal protection equipment, disinfecting and cleaning to help to prevent the spreading the virus.