The music doesn’t stop: Lessons go virtual

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local music instructors are adapting as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Michigan.

The Piano Cottage in Grand Rapids is now offering music lessons online for its nearly 300 students.

“We didn’t exactly know how the community would respond. We didn’t know exactly how lessons in general would work,” instructor Josh Zimmerman said.

The Piano Cottage has 17 instructors who host hundreds of music lessons every week. To protect its students from spread of the virus, they’re doing classes through a webcam.

“We use a lot of books. We use method books and I have every single book that I teach out of. When a student is playing out of a book, I’m looking at the exact same pages,” Zimmerman said.

He says they started a competition on social media between students, so they can stay connected to each other. He says he felt it was important to offer them a bit of normalcy in a time where most things have come to a complete halt.

“We understand how important it is for our families to continue to have music as a part of their lives. We truly believe that music is something that can bring hope and something that can bring healing,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says now more than ever, they want to remind students they’re still a family.

“We’re still here as a community. We still want to provide you with that instruction, but also we want to continue to offer you hope,” Zimmerman added.

The Piano Cottage is offering a free meet and greet lesson to potential new students.

