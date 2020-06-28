The BOB closes after employee contracts coronavirus

The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. (June 28, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Popular downtown Grand Rapids venue The B.O.B. has closed after one of its workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Signs on the front door Sunday read, “The BOB is currently closed. We hope to see you very soon!”

The B.O.B. posted on Facebook Saturday evening that it was shutting down for cleaning. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen, though it said events scheduled for July weren’t being canceled.

The venue says the employee could have gotten the virus as early as June 11 at Gilly’s Smokehouse or BOB’s Beer Garden, both of which are in the venue at Monroe Avenue and Fulton Street.

All the workers who had contact with the infected person, who has mild symptoms, are getting tested.

Patrons worried about exposure should email lmarvin@gilmorec.com.