Tender Lawn Care staff eager to resume yard work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Gov. Whitmer eases the restrictions to her Stay Home, Stay Safe order, many families are preparing to revive their weekly expense of paying lawn care workers to manicure their yards.

“We are thrilled,” said Grand Rapids resident Marita Damghani.

Damghani was all smiles after word spread that her yard will be getting some much-needed TLC.

“We are meticulous,” Damghani said. “We like a pretty lawn and we spend a lot of time outdoors.”

Damghani’s time outside will get a lot brighter now that the governor is allowing workers at Tender Lawn Care to safely treat her yard.

“We are very much looking forward to getting to work again,” said Jamin DeJong, president of Tender Lawn Care.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, DeJong said he’s mandating that crew members drive separately, stagger their start times, sanitize their equipment between jobs and wear masks and gloves for protection.

“We are going to do our best to make this work and work safety,” DeJong said.

DeJong told News 8 he’s brought back all 40 employees he was forced to lay off when Whitmer initially prohibited his team of about 60 from working. Now that state leaders have turned over a new leaf, DeJong has faith in what lies ahead for his clients and his company.

“I’m fortunate to have faith in God, that He has this under control,” DeJong said.

Tender Lawn Care workers said they plan to start serving their clients’ yards as early as next week.

“Welcome back to the great outdoors,” Damghani said.

