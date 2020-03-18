TELL US: Restaurants open for takeout, delivery during dine-in ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service, to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

However, take-out, delivery and drive-thru services are still allowed under the restrictions.

Some West Michigan restaurants have chosen to close, while others are still open for the allowed services. Others have added delivery, are partnering with other restaurants or have modified their operating hours.

We’d like to hear from you! We’re building a list of local restaurants that are open for business and the details of what they are providing. Please submit information in the form below:

