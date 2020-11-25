Teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — While the elderly are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, multisystem inflammatory syndrome can be dangerous for kids who get the virus.

Mack Bowman, a Rockford teen who recently fought coronavirus, has been surrounded by love and support.

The varsity football player’s battle started easy. After 14 days and a negative COVID-19 test, he was back on football field helping the Rams beat Hudsonville in early November.

“We thought, oh it’s really not that bad, we’re in the clear and we’re fortunate that he didn’t get sick and then this just snuck up on us so quickly,” J.J. Bowman, Mack’s dad said.

About a month after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Mack was hospitalized for what seemed to be flu-like symptoms. The family later found his symptoms were a continuation of his coronavirus battle.

Doctors at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital diagnosed him with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C.

The rare inflammatory condition is known to come weeks after a child recovers from COVID-19, which is why Mack’s quickly deteriorating condition caught his parents by surprise.

“We came so close to losing our son, so close to losing our son and I was one of those people who thought what are the odds that anything is going to happen,” Angela Bowman, Mack’s mom said.

Mack continued to fight hard. His motivation was to see the next day.

“During the time, even though I was in pretty bad pain and I felt like I was freezing and burning at the same time and I couldn’t breathe, I just kept pushing through,” Mack said.

Five days later, Mack returned home and is continuing treatment for his heart, kidney and other organs. As a survivor, he and his family can’t help but think about the kids still left fighting.

“At night when I was just trying to get any type of rest I could, I could sometimes hear other kids in their rooms crying, which made me really sad, really, really sad,” Mack said.

Helen Devos Children’s Hospital says so far, they’ve treated 10 patients with MIS-C — One child died from the inflammatory syndrome while Mack was in the hospital.

“Felt kind of guilty because I felt like how come I survived and she didn’t. It makes me really sad,” Mack said.

Aside from helping Mack make a full recovery, the Bowman family is setting out to educate others about the potentially deadly consequences of children who contract the virus.

“I just really pray the other people will see what we’re saying because that’s all we want people to see,” Angela Bowman said. “It’s just not a chance, no matter how minimal, that you should be willing to take.”

Rockford’s athletic department says it has implemented protocols to look for signs of MIS-C in all student-athletes who’ve had COVID-19.