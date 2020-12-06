W. MI teachers hope to get COVID-19 vaccine early on

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine just around the coroner, educators in West Michigan hope to have access to the vaccine early in the rollout process.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) sending News 8 the following comment when asked about when they would like to see educators vaccinated, a timeline determined by state health officials.

“The MEA does not have a formal position yet. But we certainly see the value in ensuring that educators and students have access to the vaccine once front line health care workers and high-risk individuals have received it,” said Liz Boyd, a spokesperson for the MEA.

For teachers like Jennifer Rodas of Vicksburg High School, the coronavirus vaccine’s arrival is like a light at the end of the tunnel.

“That little glimpse of hope that… we’ll be able to get back to normal and teach without having so many safety protocols in place in regards to the coronavirus,” Rodas said.

Rodas and several West Michigan educators, known as the Kalamazoo County Presidents’ Council, discussed the news of the COVID-19 vaccine and what it will mean for teachers during a virtual meeting earlier this week.

Many participating said the vaccine would provide teachers with a much-needed layer of protection for in-person learning.

“An educator in the classroom could be exposed up to 20-25 students in one room for an extended period of time, and their only protection (right now) is a mask and a shield,” said Galesburg-Augusta High School teacher Eric Curtiss.

Echoing the statement provided by the MEA, West Michigan educators agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to first vaccinate health care workers and those in nursing homes.

The teachers only asking that their profession come soon after, saying doing so will help get the economy back on track.

“Parents are having a hard time going to work when they have to stay home and take care of their kids, so I think we play a pretty big role in the private economy, even though we’re public school teachers,” said Mattawan Middle School teacher Phu Trieu.

Even after educators receive the vaccine, students are likely to be a bit behind them.

The CDC reports that children and young teens could get a COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of next year, leading educators to wonder what that will mean when it comes to herd immunity in the classroom.

“Even with the adults being vaccinated, that will definitely help. It’ll provide them some sense of security and protection, but there’s still going to be that risk,” Curtiss said.