T-shirt shop helps businesses raise money for employees

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A custom t-shirt shop in Holland is helping several West Michigan businesses raise money for employees who have been laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s called Good Ink and it’s located in the Holland Town Center at 12330 James Street. All you do is decide where you want the money to go, create a design, and send it in their direction to get the ball rolling.

“The cool thing about this is there’s absolutely no cost to get a fundraiser set up. No cost to the business at all or if it’s a nonprofit raising money. The proceeds go directly to whatever we’re raising money for,” said Dave Ornee with Good Ink.

Our Brewing Company in Holland, Tripleroot in Zeeland, Osgood Brewing in Grandville and Love’s Ice Cream in Grand Rapids to name a few businesses that have started fundraisers.

They are all fundraising money for employees who are currently out of work because of the pandemic.

“We built this site to help people raise money to be something other than just a run-of-the-mill screen printer. We do plenty of that, too, which is great,” Ornee said. “But it’s cool to see the community come together and people really want to support each other and other small businesses during this really difficult time.”

Tripleroot and Our Brewing Company have raised over $1,000 for their staff so far. Good Ink welcomes anyone to reach out and get started on a fundraiser of their own.