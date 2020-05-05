T-shirt fundraiser benefits GR chamber foundation

A courtesy photo of the t-shirt designed in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and The Mitten State to benefit the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Mitten State to raise money for the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation to benefit those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“The Grand Rapids Chamber is constantly innovating ways to support our West Michigan business community,” said Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker said in a news release. “This was an opportunity to drive support to a local business while also assisting those working through the challenges of COVID-19 through the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation.”

The fundraiser features a t-shirt designed in collaboration with the Grand Rapids-based apparel brand and the chamber. Five dollars of every shirt purchased will go back to the foundation and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The t-shirts can be pre-ordered online.

“We remain committed to giving back to a community in which we’ve lived, moved, and returned to,” said Will Bransdorfer, co-founder of The Mitten State. “No matter where we end up, Grand Rapids, Michigan is our home, and we want to continue to do our part to support where our hearts will always lie.”