Sylvan Learning offers free online camps, tutoring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sylvan Learning, an educational organization in West Michigan, is offering free tutoring and online camps this week to keep students engaged during the coronavirus outbreak.

The free classes begin Monday and run through Friday. They’re open to students of all ages.

Officials with Sylvan Learning say they want families to still feel supported during the stay-at-home-order.

Topics range from finance to STEM demonstrations to resume writing and even physical activities like yoga.

Each class is roughly 30 minutes long and this is the first time Sylvan Learning is offering online camps such as these.

Officials say it’s important to build structure during the shutdown and this is a great way to do so.

“All the families everywhere are trying to find their new normal. This is a way to extend their education and to really help them try some new things as well too, but also still getting that education aspect that we need every day,” said Sarah Gilchrist, the director of the Sylvan Learning Center of Grandville and Holland.

The purpose of the camps is to offer something different for your child to do in addition to their regular classwork.

More information can be found online.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: