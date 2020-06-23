SW MI restaurant closes dining room after brief reopening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant in Mattawan has decided to return to carry out only service after starting dine-in operations.

Chinn Chinn Asian Bistro tried sit-down service last week but chose to reverse course.

According to co-owner Shelli Tsui, the decision came down to safety for employees and customers.

“We tried it out for three days and then we just thought it would benefit to be closed, for us and to the community and we closed on Friday,” Tsui said.

The restaurant does a lot of takeout business, which has helped keep it going through the pandemic.

Manager Bradyn Bracken says even being at 50% capacity and other safety procedures — they felt there were not enough protections.

“We did offer masks, but we did see some people just not wanting to do that, which is perfectly fine. But we just, unfortunately, didn’t feel like it was safest for us to approach it that way,” Bracken said.

John Priest is a long-time customer who was picking up a lunch order on Tuesday. He says he understands the decision.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea with just doing carry out orders. Obviously, it limits their staff and keeps them safe as well as everybody that’s coming in and out,” Priest said.

As the state and the nation keep a close eye on coronavirus cases, Priest thinks other restaurants might use the same approach.

“I think time will tell, especially based on the numbers and how things go if our numbers start to spike back again, I’m pretty sure more restaurants will follow this kind of trend,” Priest said.

The restaurant is grateful for its loyal customers but also wants to look after the staff.

“We love when we’re busy and can make the extra cash, but I think the top priority for my dad, especially, his staff is most important. They’re risking their health to be here and so we need to be able to provide them that safety,” Bracken said.

The restaurant says customers have been very understanding and dine-in service will resume when the time is right.