SW MI camp uses testing, procedures to avoid COVID-19

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — A camp in Van Buren County has been able to keep COVID-19 away throughout the summer by using extensive testing and other procedures.

The Lake of the Woods and Greenwoods Camps tested staff and campers multiple times. It also created a bubble, not allowing the staff or campers to come and go.

The camp had to cancel its first session. Still, Camp Director Dayna Hardin and her team spent weeks consulting federal, state and local health officials putting procedures in place to prevent an outbreak and to contact trace if a case was discovered.

“Operating camp for a partial season, we still lose money. So, this was really about bringing a sense of normalcy doing something for these kids,” Hardin said.

The staff isolated with their bunk mates before the campers arrived. The campers were divided into pods. As test results continued to come back negative, they could interact more with other kids.

“Every piece of the plan was a layer of protection. There was not one magic thing alone that would have protected the kids from COVID at camp,” Hardin said.

Blake Berg first started coming to the camp 11 years ago and eventually joined the staff as a camp counselor.

“I think I was tested seven times,” Berg said. “We were definitely really secluded here, and we had our complete bubble and no one was going in or out. But your confidence goes up every time you get tested, so you’re just more confident that you’re in a safe place and that just boosted the morale of the entire team.”

Social distancing, increased cleaning and handwashing was also used, along with masks. Activities and dining procedures were modified to reduce risk.

Signs encouraging safety measures at Lake of the Woods and Greenwoods camp in Barry County. (Aug. 14, 2020)

“We were fortunate that we believe as of today, now, that the camp season has ended that we created the protective bubble that we set out to create,” Hardin said.

Counselors like Jess Bailum had to stay at the camp for weeks, not going outside the bubble. But she says it was all worth it.

“It’s definitely rewarding to make it to the end, and we did it and everyone was safe. We were able to have such an amazing summer,” Bailum said.