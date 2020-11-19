SW MI café launches bread bank during COVID-19 surge

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bakery in Three Rivers is trying to help people in need as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

L.A.’s Coffee Café launched a new curbside bread bank on Monday to help people in need during the pandemic.

L.A.’s Coffee Café in Three Rivers launched a curbside bread bank. (Nov. 19, 2020)

Owner Leslie Ann Robbins says the café was touched by their customers’ support that kept them open during the pandemic and felt it was important to pay it forward.

“I still haven’t gotten over how generous our customers were and how a few businesses even came together and donated money. We happened to be one that they chose as a recipient and so I was trying to figure out how can I give back,” Robbins said.

The bread bank caught on and when customers wanted to help, even more, the small business launched another outreach program on Tuesday.

“Buy a meal, donate a meal to someone that has COVID or stuck at home,” Robbins said.

Related Content Portage restaurant offers free food to vaccine workers

The café will deliver meals within a three-mile radius or they can be picked up. In just a few days, the business raised more than $500.

L.A.’s Coffee Café in Three Rivers on Nov. 19, 2020.

“We’ve been getting volunteers that want to help deliver, so that’s even working out,” Robbins said.

The bread bank is a box placed outside the drive-thru that people can take bread from without asking the staff.

“I was having a lot of bread leftover, and I thought why can’t I give that bread away and maybe even make more bread for the needy,” Robbins said.

The café hopes the gesture will inspire others.

“I was hoping that it kind of would jump-start maybe other businesses to take on maybe something else other than the bread,” Robbins said.

Whether it is a simple loaf of bread or a meal, the café wants it to make someone smile and make the pandemic just a little bit easier to endure.

“I’m hoping that it will make them feel like there are other people out there that know you’re not alone,” Robbins said.