Survey data could help track future COVID-19 hot spots

Coronavirus
A screenshot of keepmihealthy.org.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department announced a new online survey which they say will provide data that could help identify future COVID-19 hot spots.

Health officials say the Keep MI Healthy survey will ask participants if they are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Once done with the survey, residents will be asked to share their cellphone number to get a daily text reminder to take it again. Health officials say by taking it daily, the survey will give them the most current information available to make decisions.

All data will be kept confidential and shared only with health care professionals, hospitals and local health departments to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

More information on the Keep MI Healthy survey can be found online.

